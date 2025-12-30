Blustery and cold conditions will dominate Sussex County from early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning as strong northwest winds gradually weaken and cold air remains in place.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect early Tuesday as wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph continue through the morning hours. Winds will slowly diminish through the afternoon, though gusty conditions are expected to linger, keeping the day feeling colder than temperatures indicate. Skies will be partly sunny, with high temperatures reaching the upper 20s to mid-30s. Wind chill values will stay in the teens and 20s for much of the day.
By Tuesday night, winds will ease but remain noticeable at 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts near 20 mph. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight as weak disturbances move through the region. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-20s by early Wednesday morning, maintaining a cold start to the midweek period.
No precipitation is expected in Sussex County during this time frame.