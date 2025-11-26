DELMARVA - Late Wednesday evening, Sussex County will transition quickly from mild to blustery conditions as a strong cold front pushes east across the region shortly after sunset. Temperatures, which briefly reached the 60s under partial clearing, will fall rapidly behind the front. Winds may briefly gust near 45 mph as the line moves through, though most gusts should remain just below advisory levels. After midnight, skies will partially clear, but breezy conditions will persist with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s across Sussex County.
Thanksgiving Day will be dry but noticeably colder. Highs will only reach the low to mid-40s under periods of sun and clouds, with thicker cloud cover developing through the afternoon. Westerly winds will strengthen again, with afternoon gusts of 30 to 40 mph making it feel even chillier.
By late Thursday evening, winds will remain elevated as strong high pressure builds in and low pressure exits to the northeast. Gusts between 20 and 30 mph will continue into the night, keeping wind chills in the teens and low 20s.