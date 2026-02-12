DELMARVA - High pressure continues building over the region early Thursday, but the pressure gradient remains tight—keeping breezy to windy conditions in place for Sussex County through the day before gradually easing later Thursday night.
Early Thursday Morning:
You’ll start the day dry and chilly with temperatures in the 20s, but the bigger issue is the wind. Northwest winds increase after daybreak, and by mid-morning gusts commonly reach 20–25 mph. Even without falling temperatures, the wind will drive wind chills down into the teens, making it feel much colder than the thermometer.
Thursday Afternoon:
Expect a mostly sunny to partly sunny sky and no significant precipitation. Highs top out generally in the 30s, but the persistent northwest wind will make it feel closer to the 20s at times—roughly about 10 degrees colder than actual air temperatures. This is a classic “looks okay, feels harsh” kind of day: fair weather overhead, but brisk and biting at ground level.
Thursday Evening and Early Friday Morning:
Winds begin to ease gradually through the evening and overnight as high pressure settles more directly overhead. Temperatures fall back into the teens and 20s by early Friday morning. Even with the wind calming compared to daytime levels, it stays cold—especially late night into daybreak Friday when the coldest readings occur.
Looking Ahead:
Friday stays cool, but a moderating trend develops over the weekend into next week. Forecasters are also continuing to monitor a storm system late Sunday into Monday, though its track and impacts are still uncertain.