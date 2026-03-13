DELMARVA - Sussex County residents can expect a mainly quiet but breezy stretch of weather from late Friday evening through Saturday evening as a low-pressure system moves north of the region and stronger winds develop behind it.
Late Friday evening, winds are expected to ease somewhat after sunset, shifting from the south to the southwest at about 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph overnight. While parts of eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey could see light precipitation, Sussex County is expected to remain largely dry.
By Saturday morning, conditions are forecast to turn noticeably windier as winds shift to the west and northwest behind the departing system. Gusts are expected to increase to between 30 and 40 mph during the morning and into the afternoon, creating blustery conditions across the county.
Despite the stronger winds, Saturday is expected to be dry with abundant sunshine. Afternoon temperatures should reach the low 50s, though the gusty wind will likely make it feel cooler at times.
The dry air and strong mixing of the atmosphere may also lead to lower humidity levels Saturday, which could raise some minor fire weather concerns, though recent rainfall should help limit the threat.
Winds are expected to gradually diminish Saturday evening, but conditions will remain cool and dry heading into the night.