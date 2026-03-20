DELMARVA - A milder but increasingly windy day is expected on Friday, with the next chance of rain holding off until Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Early Friday morning should begin mainly dry as warmer air continues to move into the region. Temperatures will rise through the day, though the warming will be less noticeable along the coast, where a southerly breeze will keep conditions cooler than inland areas.
By Friday afternoon, winds are expected to strengthen as a storm system moves north of the area. Southwest winds will become gusty, with peak gusts reaching about 30 mph. The breeze is likely to be strongest during the afternoon before gradually easing later in the evening.
Despite the wind, much of the daylight hours Friday are expected to remain dry. Clouds will increase later in the day as moisture spreads into the region ahead of a weak cold front.
Light showers are forecast to move in on Friday night and continue into early Saturday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to stay low, and severe weather is not anticipated. Any thunderstorm activity is expected to remain west of the area.
By Saturday morning, the rain should be tapering off as the system moves away, leaving milder air still in place heading into the weekend.