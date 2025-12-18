DELMARVA - A low-pressure system is expected to bring rain, gusty winds and a brief risk of thunderstorms to Sussex County, Delaware, from late Thursday evening through late Friday evening.
Dry conditions are expected through Thursday evening as clouds steadily increase. Rain is forecast to overspread Sussex County overnight as a warm front lifts through the region, followed closely by a strong cold front. The rain could be heavy at times, with pockets of downpours and a chance of a few elevated thunderstorms late Thursday night into early Friday.
Rain is expected to continue into the Friday morning commute, potentially slowing travel, before tapering off quickly by late morning or around midday. Total rainfall in Sussex County is forecast to range from about three-quarters of an inch to around 1.25 inches. Flooding impacts are expected to be limited, mainly affecting urban and poor-drainage areas.
The primary concern with this system will be strong winds. Winds will begin to increase after midnight Thursday night, with sustained south to southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 45 mph possible ahead of the cold front. A brief line of heavier showers Friday morning, roughly between 7 and 10 a.m., could produce isolated stronger wind gusts, though the overall severe weather risk remains low.
Following the passage of the cold front late Friday morning, winds will briefly ease before strengthening again from the west to northwest Friday afternoon and evening. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with isolated gusts near 50 mph possible. Winds should gradually diminish late Friday evening, though breezy conditions may persist overnight.
Temperatures will rise overnight into the 50s, with some areas briefly reaching the low 60s before the front moves through Friday morning. Behind the front, temperatures will fall steadily through the day, dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s by Friday evening.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect for northern Delaware beginning early Friday, and residents in Sussex County are urged to secure loose outdoor items and use caution while traveling, especially during periods of heavy rain and strong winds