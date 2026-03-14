DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to face a blustery and dry stretch of weather from Saturday morning through Sunday morning as a departing low-pressure system strengthens winds across the region.
By shortly after sunrise Saturday, winds are forecast to shift to the west and northwest and increase to 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph at times. Those winds are expected to remain the dominant weather feature through much of the day.
Saturday otherwise is expected to bring dry conditions and plenty of sunshine to Sussex County. Afternoon temperatures should climb into the low 50s, but the persistent wind is likely to make it feel cooler.
Expect drier air to settle into the area during the day, with humidity dropping enough to create some minor fire weather concerns. However, recent rainfall may help reduce that risk.
By Saturday evening, winds should begin to slowly ease, though conditions are expected to remain cool and dry overnight. Into Sunday morning, Sussex County should stay mainly dry with calmer weather in place before the next, stronger storm system approaches later in the weekend and early next week.