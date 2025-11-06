DELMARVA - We are waking up to clear skies and temperatures dropping into the mid-40s °F. Morning hours into mid-morning look quiet with light winds, making for a crisp but calm coastal start. As the day progresses, sunshine will dominate with highs reaching the upper 50s, though a persistent breeze will keep conditions cool, especially near the shore. As Thursday shifts into early Friday morning, skies stay mostly clear, winds diminish, and temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-30s °F — possibly dipping toward the low 30s in sheltered inland spots.
Wind-wise, the calm of Thursday morning should be regarded as a brief pause. As surfaces stabilize and the breeze develops, feel-like temperatures will dip sooner than the thermometer suggests, especially for those near the water. By Thursday afternoon and into the evening, the wind will pick up slightly, but much of the evening’s concern shifts to the falling temperature and potential for frost in low-lying or inland locations by early Friday.
Expect a very brisk start Thursday morning — plan for a jacket if you’re out early.
Mid-day through afternoon will offer sunshine, but don’t let the bright skies fool you — the breeze will keep things cooler than the thermometer indicates.
Late Thursday night and early Friday morning bring the most significant drop. If you’re off the beach and into neighborhoods or low spots, the risk of temperatures in the 30s °F is real. Protect sensitive plants and equipment accordingly.
Outdoor items that may have been secured earlier this week should remain safe — the highest wind threat appears to have passed, leaving quieter overnight conditions.