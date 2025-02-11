As of 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, the Delaware Environmental Observing System (DEOS) and the Delaware Snow Monitoring Network have reported the following preliminary snowfall totals:

  • Lewes: 5.2 inches
  • Rehoboth Beach: 4.8 inches
  • Georgetown: 5.5 inches
  • Seaford: 5.0 inches
  • Milford: 4.7 inches
  • Laurel: 5.3 inches
  • Millsboro: 5.1 inches
  • Selbyville: 4.9 inches
  • Bridgeville: 5.4 inches
  • Dewey Beach: 4.6 inches
  • Bethany Beach: 4.9 inches
  • Fenwick Island: 4.7 inches
  • Ellendale: 5.2 inches
  • Greenwood: 5.3 inches
  • Harbeson: 5.0 inches
  • Long Neck: 4.8 inches
  • Milton: 5.1 inches
  • Ocean View: 4.9 inches
  • Frankford: 5.0 inches
  • Dagsboro: 5.1 inches
  • Gumboro: 5.4 inches
  • Blades: 5.0 inches
  • Bethel: 5.3 inches
  • Delmar: 5.5 inches
  • Henlopen Acres: 4.7 inches
  • South Bethany: 4.8 inches
  • Slaughter Beach: 4.6 inches

In neighboring Maryland, the following accumulations have been observed:

  • Ocean City: 5.0 inches
  • Ocean Pines: 5.2 inches

These measurements are sourced from the Delaware Environmental Observing System (DEOS) and the Delaware Snow Monitoring Network.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central and southern Delaware and northeast Maryland, effective until 7:00 AM EST Wednesday. Total snow accumulations are expected to range between 5 and 7 inches, with localized amounts potentially reaching up to 9 inches. Travel conditions are hazardous, and residents are advised to exercise caution during the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

Looking ahead, after a brief lull on Wednesday, another low-pressure system is anticipated to approach the region late Wednesday into Thursday. This system may bring a wintry mix, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain, particularly near and northwest of the I-95 corridor. Residents are encouraged to stay updated with the latest forecasts and prepare for potential impacts on travel and daily activities.

