DELMARVA - A winter storm will move through the Mid-Atlantic from Wednesday through Friday, bringing snow and strong winds to Sussex County, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland. A winter storm watch remains in effect, with forecasters predicting 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation in the region.
After a cold start Wednesday morning, cloud cover will increase as a strengthening coastal low moves offshore. Light snow is expected to begin in the afternoon, with the heaviest accumulation occurring overnight into early Thursday. Winds will intensify, leading to periods of reduced visibility and wind chills in the 20s.
Forecast models indicate a slight shift southward in the storm track, concentrating snowfall over southern Delaware and the lower Delmarva Peninsula. According to the National Weather Service, Sussex County has a 40-45% chance of receiving at least 2 inches of snow, while areas farther north will likely see little to no accumulation.
Snow will taper off by Thursday evening, but lingering flurries and gusty northwest winds may persist into Friday morning. Road conditions could remain hazardous as temperatures stay below freezing, preventing rapid melting. High pressure will return by the weekend, allowing for a gradual warm-up into next week.
Residents should prepare for slippery roads, reduced visibility, and colder-than-normal temperatures through Friday. If snowfall projections hold, winter weather advisories may be issued for affected areas.