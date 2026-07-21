Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible.