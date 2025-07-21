SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Recently, people on Delmarva have received at least two tornado warnings, multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and an increase in flash flood warnings.
Many people on Delmarva may remember when a tornado touched down in Western Sussex in 2023. It claimed the life of one man and shook up an entire community.
July is peak hurricane season however, tornadoes can hit at any time. On June 30, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Frankford.
Just last week, major flooding in Bethany Beach.
After that, another tornado warning was issued in the Georgetown area.
"It was startling," said Charlie Koskey.
Long time Georgetown local, Charlie Koskey, says he's worried about another one touching down.
"That's a little concerning. I've seen the damage that tornadoes have done throughout Delaware," Koskey shared.
Sarah Johnson is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Mount Holly office which serves Delaware.
Johnson says listening to and understanding the watches and warnings issued are key to staying safe. She explained the tiered system the National Weather Service follows.
Watches:
"We start with watches, be it tropical storm watch or tornado watch, severe thunderstorm watch. That just means conditions are favorable for the hazardous weather to happen. It does not necessarily mean that everywhere in the watch is going to get that hazardous weather."
"At that point, if you hear a watch has been issued for your area, it's important to start paying attention to the forecast. If we are specifically talking about tropical storm watches or hurricane watches, you need to start preparing your property. We're talking about making sure everything is secured outdoors. You don't want anything, any loose objects or anything like that.
"when it comes to severe thunderstorm and tornado watches, because there are so many factors that have to come together, that is generally only given about a few hours before any storms develop."
Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings:
"If we are talking specifically about hurricane and tropical storm warnings, you may see a warning for that come out up to about 36 hours before an area starts to see the tropical storm force or stronger winds. In that case, you need to be listening to local officials. Especially if you are in any areas that may be prone to evacuation orders."
Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings:
"When we are talking about severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, that means a storm has developed and either we've seen enough evidence on radar that we have confidence it is going to be severe, it may produce a tornado, or we have already gotten a report from somebody on the ground that the storm is severe."
"For both of those need to be taking shelter inside. Specifically, if a tornado warning is issued for your area. We ask people to go to the lowest floor that's available to them and find a small interior room to shelter in."
Another key piece of information, having a plan.
Timothy Cooper, deputy director of public safety for the division of emergency management, has a four step plan.
"Get a kit, get a plan, stay informed. Also, think of ways to get engaged," said Cooper.
Cooper says becoming familiar with your evacuation routes, having at least a gallon of water set aside for each family member in your home and having a plan with your family, whether to shelter in place or to evacuate, are essential when caught in cases of extreme weather.
"Most important thing is to have one gallon per person per day. It's a lot of water, but just pick up an extra case of water when you go to the grocery store. The next thing is nonperishable food," Cooper explained.
He says to double check that you have medication with you and double check evacuation areas for kids in school or summer programs.
How To Get Local Warnings:
"You can go on to Sussex County Emergency Management and you can like us on our Facebook account. All of our, disaster, flood warnings, tornado warnings go automatically to those sites. You can also follow us on X. You can also sign up for Delaware Emergency Notification System, you can Google that."
