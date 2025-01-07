DELMARVA - A bitter cold weather pattern is setting in over Sussex County and the East Coast of Delmarva starting Tuesday, as Arctic high pressure builds toward the region. Temperatures will remain well below normal for the rest of the week, with persistent gusty winds intensifying the cold.
Tuesday Morning: The Arctic Air Arrives
Tuesday will mark the beginning of a stretch of frigid and windy days across Sussex County. Highs are expected to reach only the upper 20s to low 30s under mostly sunny skies. However, northwest winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, will create wind chill values in the teens and single digits, particularly in northern and western areas.
Blowing and drifting snow will remain a concern in open areas where snow from Monday’s storm lingers, potentially causing visibility issues and hazardous driving conditions.
The Rest of the Week: Bitterly Cold and Dry
The cold and windy conditions will persist through Wednesday and Thursday due to a strong pressure gradient between an intense low-pressure system near Atlantic Canada and the Arctic high-pressure system building over the Midwest. Daytime highs will stay in the 20s to around 30 degrees, with nighttime lows dropping into the teens.
Wind gusts of 25-35 mph will continue to create bitter wind chills, making it feel much colder than the actual temperature. The good news is that skies will remain mostly sunny over Sussex County and southern Delmarva, offering some relief, while areas farther north may see occasional clouds and even a stray flurry from lake effect snow.
Looking Ahead: A Slight Weekend Warm-Up
The Arctic chill will start to ease heading into the weekend, with temperatures gradually moderating. Highs are expected to rise above freezing by Friday and may reach the mid-30s to low 40s over the weekend.
However, uncertainty remains regarding a potential winter storm system late Friday into Saturday. Early forecasts suggest the possibility of significant snowfall if the storm tracks up the East Coast. While some models predict minimal snowfall, others indicate the potential for several inches of accumulation. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for updates as forecasters monitor this developing system.
Cold Weather Safety Tips
Residents should take precautions during this prolonged cold period:
- Dress in layers and cover exposed skin to avoid frostbite.
- Limit outdoor activities and ensure pets are kept warm indoors.
- Be cautious on roadways as blowing snow may reduce visibility in some areas.
- Monitor updates for potential snow over the weekend.