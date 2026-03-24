DELMARVA - A quiet stretch of weather is expected to continue from early Tuesday morning through early Thursday morning, with the steadiest influence centered on the Delaware beaches and south to Ocean City, Maryland.
High pressure will remain in control during that period, keeping conditions dry and fairly typical for late March. From Lewes and Rehoboth Beach to Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, residents can expect a mainly uneventful forecast with no significant weather concerns.
Temperatures will trend a bit milder through the period, allowing for cool mornings followed by seasonable afternoons. The gradual warming should be noticeable by Wednesday, though conditions will still remain comfortable near the coast.
Winds are expected to stay relatively manageable, and no precipitation is anticipated through early Thursday morning. That should support smooth travel and favorable conditions for outdoor activity in both inland Sussex County and the immediate beach communities.
The overall pattern points to a stable and quiet start to the week before the next chance of rain approaches later Thursday night.