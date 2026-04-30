DELMARVA - Sussex County will start early Thursday morning with improving conditions as showers move out of the area behind a passing cold front. Any lingering wet roads from overnight rainfall should gradually dry out as the system clears the coast.
Winds will turn out of the northwest during the morning and become gusty through the day. Gusts could reach around 25 mph, making it feel a bit cooler despite temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Skies should improve enough for mainly dry weather through Thursday afternoon and evening.
Thursday night into early Friday morning will remain quiet and dry. Winds will ease somewhat but continue from the northwest, allowing cooler air to settle across Sussex County. By early Friday, temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s, giving the area a cooler and calmer start to the day.
Friday morning begins dry with VFR conditions expected, though clouds may increase later in the day ahead of the next weather system expected to pass nearby on Saturday.