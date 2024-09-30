DELMARVA - For Monday mid-morning, expect mostly cloudy skies across coastal Sussex County as an upper-level low transitions into an open trough. With a moist air mass in place, scattered showers will be possible throughout the morning, although they will be intermittent rather than continuous. Temperatures will be cool for this time of year, staying in the mid-60s. Winds will be light, coming from the northeast, but gusts along the coast may reach up to 10-15 mph.
As we head into the afternoon, the cloudy and cool conditions will persist. Temperatures may climb slightly into the upper 60s, but the lack of sunshine will keep the day feeling cooler than normal. Showers will remain possible, with the highest chance occurring along the immediate coast, but again, the rain will be spotty in nature. Between showers, low clouds will dominate, with brief breaks in the clouds possible but unlikely to result in any significant sunshine.
By the evening, expect much of the same—overcast skies and occasional light rain. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by early evening, creating a damp and cool feel. While the chance of showers remains, any rain that develops will be light and brief. Winds will continue out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph, contributing to the cool, unsettled atmosphere.
Late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, clouds will thicken as the trough aloft approaches the area, and a stationary front to the south brings continued moisture to the region. Temperatures overnight will remain in the low 60s, and though shower chances decrease slightly, patchy drizzle or isolated light rain could still occur. Winds will stay light, but conditions will remain unsettled as we head into Tuesday morning.