DELMARVA - Mild conditions will persist through Thursday evening across Sussex County, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland, as high pressure from Canada extends southward into the Mid-Atlantic. While temperatures remain a few degrees above average for mid-March, cloud cover and a persistent northeast flow will keep skies mostly overcast.
Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 50s Thursday afternoon, with a light breeze shifting from the northeast to the east at 5-15 mph. Coastal areas may experience gusts up to 25 mph. By Thursday night, moisture from the onshore flow could bring patchy fog and drizzle along the immediate coastlines. However, the dry atmosphere may limit significant fog development.
Heading into Friday, temperatures will climb slightly as the high-pressure system moves offshore. Warmer air and increasing low-level moisture could result in additional low cloud cover and patchy drizzle overnight into Saturday. A more significant warm-up is expected over the weekend, with temperatures potentially reaching the 60s and low 70s by Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front.