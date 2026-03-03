DELMARVA - Sussex County will see a gray, mild start to Wednesday, with clouds hanging tough and occasional light rain possible as the day goes on, according to the National Weather Service.
Look for mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday, with rain chances around 40% to 50% developing late morning into afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s inland.
Beach communities stay cooler. In Lewes, highs are expected around the low 50s Wednesday, with clouds and a couple of showers possible.
Conditions begin to deteriorate Wednesday evening and overnight. The weather service expects clouds to persist, with rain becoming more likely after midnight; chances rise to around 50% to 70% by late night. Overnight lows will settle in the mid-40s inland and low 40s closer to the coast.
By early Thursday morning, rain is expected to be ongoing or redeveloping across inland Sussex, setting up a damp commute before temperatures continue warming later in the day.