Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EST today. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&