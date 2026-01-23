DELMARVA - Early Friday morning will feature colder but manageable temperatures across Sussex County, with a mix of clouds and a light breeze as the first in a series of cold fronts continues pushing through the region. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to low 40s Friday afternoon before the next and stronger arctic front arrives later in the day.
By Friday evening a potent secondary arctic front will sweep through, ushering in dangerously cold air. Behind the front, winds are expected to increase, and temperatures will fall rapidly through Friday evening and into the overnight hours.
A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Friday night into early Saturday morning, with wind chills expected to drop below zero across the area. Even short periods outdoors could become uncomfortable and hazardous without proper protection, especially for anyone traveling late Friday night or starting their day early Saturday.
The frigid air will remain in place through Saturday morning, setting the stage for the next big concern: a weekend storm system that could bring significant winter impacts beginning Saturday night. While forecast trends suggest more of a wintry mix is possible as the storm tracks farther north, snow accumulation and travel disruptions are still expected.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.