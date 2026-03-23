DELMARVA - Across Sussex County, especially in beach communities from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south through Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and into Ocean City, Maryland, can expect quiet and seasonable weather through Thursday as high pressure remains in control.
Temperatures will gradually moderate through the middle of the week, keeping conditions comfortable for late March and supporting mainly dry weather for inland towns and coastal areas alike. The stretch should offer favorable conditions for travel, outdoor work and beach-area businesses before the next system moves in.
That change arrives Thursday night, when a low-pressure system is expected to spread rain into the region. The best chance for rainfall looks to come after midnight Thursday and continue through midmorning Friday, with some light precipitation possibly lingering into Friday afternoon before tapering off.
Rainfall totals are expected to stay modest, with most locations likely receiving less than a half-inch. While the system is not expected to produce heavy rainfall, it could bring a damp start to Friday in coastal Sussex County and along the Maryland beach resort corridor.
Behind the system, Canadian high pressure will build into the region and bring a cooler push of air for the weekend. Saturday is expected to turn noticeably colder, with afternoon highs only reaching the 40s and overnight lows falling into the mid-20s to lower 30s.
The result will be a colder-than-normal start to the weekend for communities across Sussex County and south to Ocean City after several days of calmer, more seasonable weather.