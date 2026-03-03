DELMARVA - Drivers in Sussex County should plan for poor visibility late Tuesday evening as a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. EST, the National Weather Service said.
Periods of rain and areas of fog will persist through tonight, with additional rainfall across the broader region expected to total about 0.10 to 0.40 inches. A lull is possible early this evening before another more widespread round of rain develops later tonight.
For inland Sussex County, the forecast calls for patchy fog during the evening and cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to stay nearly steady in the mid-40s, with southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Near the coast — including Lewes and other beach communities — rain is expected mainly before daybreak Wednesday, along with patchy fog. The low is forecast near 43 degrees, with southwest winds 5 to 10 mph and generally light rainfall amounts.
Wednesday brings lingering clouds and a continued chance of showers. Highs are expected to reach the upper 50s inland and the low 50s near the beaches, with light winds shifting to the northeast during the afternoon. Spotty showers could persist into Wednesday evening.