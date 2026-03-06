DELMARVA - Patchy dense fog and periods of light rain or showers are expected across Sussex County from late Friday evening through late Saturday evening, with the greatest risk for poor visibility likely overnight into Saturday morning.
Cool, damp and murky conditions are expected to hold in place through much of Saturday as lingering moisture and a steady push of cooler air keep skies gray and visibility reduced at times. Fog could become locally dense, especially near the coast and around Delaware Bay, which may lead to slow travel.
Temperatures are expected to stay relatively cool during the day Saturday, but milder air should begin working into the area later in the afternoon and evening. That gradual warming is expected to continue into the rest of the weekend and early next week.
By late Saturday evening, Sussex County may begin to see the first signs of a warmer pattern taking hold, along with the chance for a few more showers as the next weather system approaches.