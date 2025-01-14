DELMARVA - Tuesday will start with clear skies but bitter cold. Morning lows in the teens and low 20s will feel even colder, as wind chills dip into the single digits. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark, topping out in the 20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies.
A brisk northwest wind will persist, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph. This will keep wind chills in the teens for much of the day, making outdoor conditions uncomfortable.
Marine Hazards
The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory through 6 p.m. Tuesday and a Gale Warning from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for the coastal waters off Sussex County and Ocean City.
- Tuesday: Winds of 15-25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas of 3-6 feet will create hazardous boating conditions.
- Tuesday Night: Conditions will worsen, with winds increasing to 20-30 knots and gusts up to 40 knots. Seas are expected to rise to 4-6 feet.
Mariners should remain in port as the strong winds and rough seas pose significant risks to smaller vessels.
Wednesday Outlook
By Wednesday, cold Canadian high pressure will firmly settle over the area. Morning lows will once again be in the teens to mid-20s, with wind chills in the single digits. Highs will remain below freezing, only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will gradually diminish throughout the day, but breezy conditions will persist, keeping the air feeling colder than the actual temperature.
Coastal Impacts
While no precipitation is expected, the strong winds and cold air will dominate the coastal region, impacting outdoor activities and marine operations. Residents and visitors should dress warmly and take precautions against prolonged exposure to the cold.