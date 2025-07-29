DELMARVA - Delmarva is in for a muggy stretch of weather from early Tuesday through early Thursday, as rising heat and stagnant air create uncomfortable and, at times, unhealthy conditions.
Tuesday begins with temperatures already in the upper 60s to low 70s, quickly climbing into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees by afternoon. Humidity will be high, with dew points near 70 degrees, pushing heat index values into the mid-90s. With light winds and stagnant air, ozone levels are expected to climb, prompting a Code Orange air quality alert for Sussex County on Tuesday. Sensitive groups — including children, older adults and individuals with respiratory conditions — are urged to limit strenuous outdoor activity.
Tuesday night will remain warm and sticky, with lows only dipping to the upper 60s inland and low 70s along the coast. This sets the stage for another steamy day Wednesday, when highs will again reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity levels will stay elevated, continuing the muggy feel and potential for discomfort during outdoor activities.
By Wednesday evening into early Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm, mainly inland where daytime heating triggers instability. Overnight lows remain mild, generally in the upper 60s to low 70s. The overall pattern shows little change through Thursday morning, with warm, humid air persisting across the region and another day of moderate to unhealthy air quality possible for parts of Delmarva.
Residents are advised to take precautions against heat stress, stay hydrated, and monitor local air quality updates. Sensitive individuals should remain especially cautious during peak afternoon hours when ozone concentrations are at their highest.