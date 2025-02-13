DELMARVA - A high-pressure system will bring clear skies, gusty winds, and below-normal temperatures to Sussex County and Ocean City from late Thursday night through Friday night, making for a cold but dry stretch ahead of an approaching weekend storm system.
Late Thursday night, expect mainly clear skies as high pressure builds in from the west. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, adding to the chill. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s, but wind chills will make it feel like the teens.
Friday will be sunny but cold, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s. While the sunshine may provide some comfort, gusty northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, occasionally reaching 20 to 30 mph, will make it feel much colder. Wind chills are expected to remain in the 20s throughout the day.
For those planning to attend Valentine's Day festivities Friday evening, conditions will remain brisk. Skies will stay mostly clear, though some high clouds may drift in late. Temperatures will quickly fall into the low to mid-20s after sunset, and the persistent breeze will make it feel even colder. If you're planning a romantic stroll along the boardwalk or dining outdoors, bundling up will be essential. A heavy coat, gloves, and a hat are recommended to stay warm against the wind.
By late Friday night, high pressure will begin shifting northeast, allowing for the arrival of increasing cloud cover into early Saturday. However, the cold air will remain in place, with overnight lows dipping into the lower 20s.
Looking ahead, a strong low-pressure system is expected to bring rain and possibly some wintry weather to the region over the weekend, with gusty winds and milder temperatures following into Sunday.