DELMARVA - A weak low pressure system moving through the region is expected to bring a few lingering light rain showers to Sussex County late tonight before drier weather settles in by early Thursday.
The best chance for showers came earlier with a warm front lifting north, but an isolated shower could still develop this evening into tonight as a weak cold front slips south. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the 40s, and patchy fog may develop as light winds and lingering moisture settle over the area.
By Thursday morning, high pressure is forecast to build into the region, bringing dry conditions and a noticeable warmup. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-70s by Thursday afternoon, with inland areas of Delmarva potentially turning a bit warmer than locations along the coast and bay.
The warmer air is expected to hold through late Thursday evening, offering a mild end to the day after the damp start to the period.