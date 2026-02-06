DELMARVA - Delmarva will get a short, wintry visit from a fast-moving weather system beginning late Friday, bringing light snow that could linger into the first hours of Saturday, forecasters said.
From early Friday through the afternoon, conditions are expected to stay relatively steady — cold, with increasing clouds at times and no significant precipitation. The main change arrives Friday night, when light snow is expected to develop as a “clipper” system passes through the region.
Moisture with the system has increased slightly, but dry air could still limit how much snow reaches the ground. That points to minor accumulation, generally under an inch by early Saturday. Areas farther north and east are expected to have the best chance at totals closer to an inch.
The snow may end with a final burst of instability as a cold front sweeps through early Saturday morning. While confidence is not high, the National Weather Service said a few brief snow squalls are possible around that time, which can quickly reduce visibility on roads even if total snowfall remains low.
Behind the front, colder air and increasing winds are expected to begin building into the area Saturday, with more hazardous conditions expected later in the weekend.