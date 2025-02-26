DELMARVA - High pressure will remain in control, delivering another dry and pleasant day across Sussex County, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the region, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 50s along the coast and the low 50s inland. Winds will be light, keeping conditions comfortable.
Wednesday Night – Thursday Morning:
Clouds will gradually increase overnight as an upper-level trough begins to approach from the west. A warm front lifting through the region will bring a chance for light rain showers, primarily north of Delmarva. While precipitation is expected to be minimal, areas closer to the northern Mid-Atlantic may see steadier showers. Overnight lows will remain relatively mild, settling in the mid-40s along the coast and upper 30s inland.
Thursday:
A brief warm-up arrives ahead of an approaching cold front. Southwesterly winds will bring widespread highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across Delmarva, making it one of the warmest days of the week. Clouds will mix with some sunshine during the day, but as the cold front pushes eastward, scattered showers may develop by the late afternoon or evening. Moisture with this front appears limited, so any rain that falls will likely be light and spotty.
Thursday Night – Friday Morning:
Following the cold front’s passage, temperatures will begin to fall as northwest winds pick up overnight. Skies will gradually clear, allowing lows to dip into the mid-to-upper 30s inland and low 40s along the coast.
Friday:
A noticeable shift in temperatures will be felt by Friday. Highs will struggle to climb beyond the upper 40s to low 50s, marking a stark contrast from Thursday’s warmth. Gusty northwest winds will add an extra chill to the air, making it feel even cooler. Dry conditions will persist, with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day.
Weekend Outlook:
A stronger cold front arrives late Saturday, bringing an even colder air mass into the region. By Sunday, highs will only reach the low-to-mid 40s, with nighttime temperatures dropping into the 20s. Breezy conditions will make for a chilly end to the weekend before temperatures start to moderate early next week.