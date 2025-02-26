DELMARVA - As the evening progresses, skies will become mostly clear, with temperatures remaining mild, dipping into the mid-40s. A gentle south wind around 5 to 10 mph will prevail.
Early Thursday Morning: Residents will wake up to mostly cloudy skies as a warm front approaches the region. Temperatures will start in the mid-40s, gradually rising throughout the morning. There is a 50% chance of rain showers, particularly in the late morning hours. Southwest winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.
Midday and Afternoon: The overcast conditions will persist into the afternoon, with temperatures peaking in the mid-60s, providing a mild atmosphere despite the cloud cover. The chance of rain remains at 50%, with intermittent showers possible. Southwest winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph, maintaining gusts up to 25 mph.
Evening: By the early evening, the likelihood of rain will decrease, with a 50% chance of showers early on. Skies are expected to gradually clear as the night progresses, and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s. Winds will shift to the west at 5 to 10 mph, bringing cooler air into the region.
Marine and Beach Conditions: For those planning activities on the water or along the coast, be aware that the sea surface temperature is currently around 40°F. Wave heights are expected to range from 1.6 to 2.6 feet, with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. These conditions may lead to choppy waters, so exercise caution if venturing out. Additionally, the combination of mild air temperatures and cooler sea temperatures can create foggy conditions near the shore, potentially reducing visibility.
Recent Weather Changes: This shift to milder weather marks a departure from the colder conditions experienced in recent weeks. Earlier in the month, temperatures frequently dipped into the 30s and 40s, with occasional snowfall. The arrival of the warm front has brought a noticeable increase in temperatures, providing a respite from the winter chill.