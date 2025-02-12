DELMARVA - Cloud cover will continue to thicken through the evening hours as a low-pressure system tracks through the Ohio Valley and into the Great Lakes. This system is pulling a cold front toward the East Coast, which will bring steady rainfall to the region overnight. Rain is expected to develop by mid-to-late evening, increasing in intensity through the overnight hours before tapering off by Thursday morning.
Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year, holding steady in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees overnight. This will keep precipitation in the form of rain, with no concerns for frozen precipitation or ice accumulation. Rainfall amounts will range between a half and three-quarters of an inch, with some locally higher totals possible.
Winds will start out light but gradually increase overnight as the cold front nears. Winds will shift from the east to the south after midnight, with speeds around 5 to 10 mph. Gusts of 15 to 20 mph are possible closer to the coastline, particularly along the beaches of Ocean City and the Delaware coast.
Roadways may become slick in areas of heavier rainfall, and ponding is possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Drivers should use caution, especially on back roads and rural routes where water can accumulate more easily.
Rain will continue into the early morning hours on Thursday before tapering off by mid-morning as the system pulls away. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s during the afternoon as southerly winds persist ahead of the approaching cold front. The front itself is expected to move through later in the day, shifting winds to the west and bringing drier air into the region by Thursday evening.
Behind the front, cooler air will start to filter in, setting up a much colder night heading into Friday. Winds will also increase out of the west-northwest, becoming breezy through the evening hours. Gusts up to 25 to 30 mph will be possible, especially along the coast.
Those with outdoor plans should be prepared for wet conditions tonight and into Thursday morning. While no severe weather is expected, the combination of steady rainfall and increasing winds could lead to minor travel impacts overnight and into the morning commute. Rain jackets and umbrellas will be necessary for anyone heading out early Thursday, but improving conditions are expected by the afternoon.