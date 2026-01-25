DELMARVA - Sussex County residents should be ready for slick travel conditions tonight as temperatures drop back below freezing following rain, raising the risk for refreezing on untreated roads, bridges and sidewalks.
The National Weather Service reported temperatures rose above freezing across Sussex County late Sunday afternoon and precipitation switched to rain, prompting the cancellation of the Winter Storm Warning for the area. As colder air returns overnight, any standing water could freeze, creating patches of black ice even if no significant additional snow or ice accumulates.
Looking ahead, be weary of a prolonged stretch of arctic air for Delmarva through at least the start of next weekend, with multiple reinforcing pushes of cold air expected during the week. That setup is expected to keep daytime highs largely in the teens and 20s with nighttime lows dropping into the single digits at times, especially inland.
Wind will add to the hazard, with gusts capable of reaching around 30 to 35 mph at times, driving wind chill values into the single digits and teens during the day and potentially near or below zero overnight. The extended freeze means snow and ice that remains on the ground or roads may be slow to melt, increasing the risk of lingering slick spots through the week.
Drivers are urged to slow down, leave extra stopping distance and use caution on bridges, overpasses and shaded roads where ice can form first. Anyone traveling early in the morning should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, even where roads appeared only wet earlier in the day.