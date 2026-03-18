DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to remain mostly dry from late Wednesday evening through late Thursday evening as a warm front lifts north and begins a gradual warming trend across the region.
No precipitation is expected with the warm front as it moves through Thursday, allowing for quiet weather across the county overnight Wednesday and through much of the day Thursday. Temperatures will begin to moderate, marking the start of a milder stretch that is expected to continue into the weekend.
By Thursday evening, conditions in Sussex County should still be largely dry, although a weak cold front passing north of the area later Thursday night could bring limited moisture elsewhere in the region. Any flurries or drizzle associated with that system are expected to be focused mainly northwest of Interstate 95, leaving Sussex County with little if any impact.
The broader forecast calls for continued warming into Friday and the weekend, along with a few chances for light precipitation, mainly rain, before cooler air returns early next week.