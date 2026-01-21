DELMARVA - Wednesday morning will start on the cold side, with many inland communities waking up in the teens, while beach towns such as Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island hover closer to around 20 degrees.
Temperatures climb steadily through late morning and afternoon under plenty of sun. Highs are expected to reach the low-to-mid 40s countywide, with a breezier feel developing during the afternoon — especially along the coast.
By Wednesday evening, readings slide back into the 30s, and overnight conditions trend cooler into early Thursday. Lows are forecast near 32 degrees inland and the mid-30s at the beaches, which may limit widespread icing near the shore but can still allow slick spots where melting refreezes — especially on bridges, overpasses and shaded roads.