DELMARVA -Residents in Sussex County can expect a warm, unsettled stretch from late Wednesday evening through late Thursday evening, with the best chance for showers and thunderstorms arriving after 9 p.m. Wednesday and ending by around or shortly after midnight. While a few storms could briefly strengthen as they move toward the area in the evening heat, widespread severe weather is not expected, and the greater risk for stronger storms appears likely to remain north of the region.
After the evening storm chance passes, very warm conditions will continue overnight and through Thursday under a mild, humid air mass. Temperatures are expected to remain well above normal, with highs Thursday reaching the mid-80s to near 90 degrees inland, while coastal areas stay cooler because of the ocean and a developing sea breeze. Some high clouds may limit heating slightly, but conditions will still be warm enough to challenge daily temperature records.
By Thursday afternoon and evening, the focus shifts from storms to dry and breezy weather. Relative humidity is forecast to drop low enough to support elevated fire spread concerns, especially in areas that have seen little recent rainfall. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, could help any fires spread more easily, even though conditions are not expected to reach formal Red Flag criteria.
The warm pattern is expected to continue into the first half of the weekend before cooler, more seasonable air returns later.