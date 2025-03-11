SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As dry grass and high winds create dangerous conditions, officials are urging the public to exercise caution when conducting controlled burns.
November 1, 2024 marked the longest dry period in Georgetown since 1945, hitting the 35 day mark. Fire stations across the County have been on high alert for brush fires. Recently, the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company monitored a days long brush fire in Lincoln.
Jay Jones, public information officer for the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company, says the dry conditions combined with recent breezes and winds are making fire management increasingly risky. Jones stressed that following proper precautions when handling fire is crucial.
"The last few weeks with the breezes and the wind, that's what carries them," Jones said. "There are rules and precautions you have to take any time you're dealing with fire in a controlled burn situation. So please follow those rules."
In response to the dry weather, Don Hallowell, owner of Don’s Tree Farm, increased the use of his irrigation system during October and November.
Hallowell said the added irrigation has paid off considering he barely has any dead trees from the winter. Hallowell remains cautious, knowing that without a shower from mother nature sooner or later, he will have to continue running his irrigation system.
“If we don’t start getting a couple of inches of rain over the next month, then we will have to start irrigation on those, especially prior to applying the fertilizer to the Christmas trees,” Hallowell said.
Though he's not too worried at this time.
While drought conditions are not as severe as they were in the fall, the Delaware Forest Service issued a statement Tuesday afternoon urging people to be cautious about outdoor burning.