SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Sussex County Council heard hours of public testimony Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would require developers to preserve more existing forest land as growth continues across the county.
The proposal would require developers to preserve 30% of pre-existing forest in designated growth areas and 50% in rural areas. The ordinance would also establish new tree planting requirements and update county code related to forest preservation.
During Tuesday's public hearing, county officials went over revisions in the ordinance's definition of "forest" and updated other terminology in the existing code.
The proposal comes as the Delaware State Forest Service estimates Sussex County has lost about 43,000 acres of forest over the past 25 years, according to figures presented during the hearing.
Many people who live in Sussex County and environmental advocates voiced support for the ordinance while urging county leaders to strengthen parts of the proposal.
"I think they need to, because this planet's getting decimated with tree loss and all of that wildlife has nowhere to go," said Donna Means, who lives in Milton.
Others said preserving more forest is necessary as development continues throughout Sussex County.
"I don't think it's too late, but I think you need to look it over again and see how much land we're actually losing," Jon Gamble said.
The ordinance was formally introduced earlier this year after months of discussion by county officials. If approved, it would not prohibit developers from clearing trees but would require portions of existing forests to remain intact during development.
County council has not yet taken a final vote on the ordinance.