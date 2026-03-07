DELMARVA - Dense fog, drizzle and periods of light rain are expected to continue across Sussex County from early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning, keeping travel conditions damp and visibility reduced at times.
Cool, murky weather is expected to linger through much of Saturday as low clouds and fog remain in place across the area. Some spots, especially near the coast and Delaware Bay, could see locally dense fog through the morning and again later at night.
Temperatures are expected to stay on the cool side during the day Saturday, but somewhat warmer air will gradually move into the county by Saturday evening. That warming trend may help fuel additional showers Saturday night into early Sunday as a weakening front approaches the region.
While widespread heavy rain is not expected, scattered showers may develop overnight, and an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Fog may also redevelop or thicken late Saturday night as milder, more humid air spreads over the cooler ground and nearby waters.