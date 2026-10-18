an image of an early voting sign

Voters across Delmarva will soon have an opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
SALISBURY, Md. — Voters across Delmarva will soon have an opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, with early voting beginning Thursday, Oct. 22, in Delaware and Maryland.

Both states will offer in-person early voting at designated locations, although the schedules and hours differ. In Virginia, early voting is already underway.

Here's what voters need to know about early voting dates, hours and locations across Delmarva.

Delaware early voting dates and times

Delaware's early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 22, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 1, with no early voting Sunday, Oct. 25.

The Delaware Department of Elections has announced the following schedule:

  • Oct. 22-24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Oct. 25: No early voting

  • Oct. 26-27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Oct. 28-Nov. 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can cast their ballots at designated early voting centers throughout the state.

Sussex County early voting locations

Nine early voting locations will be available in Sussex County:

  • Department of Elections Warehouse — Georgetown: 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown

  • Department of Elections Warehouse — Seaford: 200 Allen St., Seaford

  • Ellendale Fire Hall: 302 Main St., Ellendale

  • Indian River Fire Company — Station 2: 25375 Banks Road, Millsboro

  • Laurel Fire Hall: 205 W. 10th St., Laurel

  • Margaret Rollins Community Center: 101 Adams Ave., Lewes

  • Millville Community Center: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville

  • Nassau Valley Vineyard: 32130 Winery Road, Lewes

  • Roxana Fire Hall: 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford

Kent County early voting locations

Four early voting locations will be available in Kent County:

  • BPOE No. 1903 Elks Lodge: 200 S. Saulsbury Road, Dover

  • Frederica Senior Center: 216 Market St., Frederica

  • Harrington Parks and Recreation: 114 E. Liberty St., Harrington

  • Wyoming United Methodist Church: 216 Wyoming Mill Road, Dover

New Castle County early voting locations

Six early voting locations will be available in New Castle County:

  • Appoquinimink State Service Center: 122 Silver Lake Road, Middletown

  • Claymont Community Center: 3301 Green St., Claymont

  • Department of Elections Warehouse — New Castle: 220 Lisa Drive, New Castle

  • Hudson State Service Center: 501 Ogletown Road, Newark

  • The Delaware Contemporary: 200 S. Madison St., Wilmington

  • Wilmington PAL: 3707 N. Market St., Wilmington

Additional information about Delaware elections and voting is available at elections.delaware.gov.

Maryland early voting dates and times

Maryland voters will have eight consecutive days to vote early in the 2026 gubernatorial general election.

Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 22, and continues through Thursday, Oct. 29.

All Maryland early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, including Saturday and Sunday.

The Maryland State Board of Elections has identified early voting centers in Wicomico, Worcester and Dorchester counties.

Wicomico County early voting locations

Wicomico County will have two early voting centers, both in Salisbury:

  • First Baptist Church: 528 Booth St., Salisbury

  • Wicomico Youth and Civic Center — Midway Room: 500 Glen Ave., Salisbury

Worcester County early voting location

- Roland E. Powell Convention Center: 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

Dorchester County early voting location

- Goodwill Avenue Early Voting Center: 1000 Goodwill Ave., Cambridge

For additional information about Maryland elections, voter registration and early voting, visit elections.maryland.gov.

Virginia early voting already underway

In Virginia, early voting for the Nov. 3 general election began Sept. 18 and continues through Saturday, Oct. 31. Early voting is available in every locality, but voters must cast their ballots in the locality where they are registered.

Election Day is Nov. 3

Voters who do not participate in early voting can cast their ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.