Both states will offer in-person early voting at designated locations, although the schedules and hours differ. In Virginia, early voting is already underway.
Here's what voters need to know about early voting dates, hours and locations across Delmarva.
Delaware early voting dates and times
Delaware's early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 22, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 1, with no early voting Sunday, Oct. 25.
The Delaware Department of Elections has announced the following schedule:
Oct. 22-24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: No early voting
Oct. 26-27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 28-Nov. 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters can cast their ballots at designated early voting centers throughout the state.
Sussex County early voting locations
Nine early voting locations will be available in Sussex County:
Department of Elections Warehouse — Georgetown: 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown
Department of Elections Warehouse — Seaford: 200 Allen St., Seaford
Ellendale Fire Hall: 302 Main St., Ellendale
Indian River Fire Company — Station 2: 25375 Banks Road, Millsboro
Laurel Fire Hall: 205 W. 10th St., Laurel
Margaret Rollins Community Center: 101 Adams Ave., Lewes
Millville Community Center: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville
Nassau Valley Vineyard: 32130 Winery Road, Lewes
Roxana Fire Hall: 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford
Kent County early voting locations
Four early voting locations will be available in Kent County:
BPOE No. 1903 Elks Lodge: 200 S. Saulsbury Road, Dover
Frederica Senior Center: 216 Market St., Frederica
Harrington Parks and Recreation: 114 E. Liberty St., Harrington
Wyoming United Methodist Church: 216 Wyoming Mill Road, Dover
New Castle County early voting locations
Six early voting locations will be available in New Castle County:
Appoquinimink State Service Center: 122 Silver Lake Road, Middletown
Claymont Community Center: 3301 Green St., Claymont
Department of Elections Warehouse — New Castle: 220 Lisa Drive, New Castle
Hudson State Service Center: 501 Ogletown Road, Newark
The Delaware Contemporary: 200 S. Madison St., Wilmington
Wilmington PAL: 3707 N. Market St., Wilmington
Additional information about Delaware elections and voting is available at elections.delaware.gov.
Maryland early voting dates and times
Maryland voters will have eight consecutive days to vote early in the 2026 gubernatorial general election.
Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 22, and continues through Thursday, Oct. 29.
All Maryland early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, including Saturday and Sunday.
The Maryland State Board of Elections has identified early voting centers in Wicomico, Worcester and Dorchester counties.
Wicomico County early voting locations
Wicomico County will have two early voting centers, both in Salisbury:
First Baptist Church: 528 Booth St., Salisbury
Wicomico Youth and Civic Center — Midway Room: 500 Glen Ave., Salisbury
Worcester County early voting location
- Roland E. Powell Convention Center: 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City
Dorchester County early voting location
- Goodwill Avenue Early Voting Center: 1000 Goodwill Ave., Cambridge
For additional information about Maryland elections, voter registration and early voting, visit elections.maryland.gov.
Virginia early voting already underway
In Virginia, early voting for the Nov. 3 general election began Sept. 18 and continues through Saturday, Oct. 31. Early voting is available in every locality, but voters must cast their ballots in the locality where they are registered.
Election Day is Nov. 3
Voters who do not participate in early voting can cast their ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.