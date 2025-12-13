DELMARVA - Snow is expected to fall on Delmarva early Sunday morning, with CoastTV meteorologists predicting accumulations to be in the one to three inch range.
Roads may be slick Sunday morning, with snowfall expected to move off the coast before noon.
DelDOT says crews brined roads in Kent and Sussex counties Saturday in preparation for the winter weather.
MDOT is reminding drivers to travel with plenty of gas, give plows room and slow down.
This comes just a week after the first snowfall of the season here on Delmarva, those flakes coming and going in a matter of hours on Dec. 5.
