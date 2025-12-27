DELMARVA - As we say goodbye to 2025, it is time to reflect on all of the events that impacted our community. This year in review offers a look back at some of the most impactful and interesting stories across Delmarva.
Weather and Environment
Winter storms opened the year with repeated snowfall threats, prompting continuous tracking by CoastTV meteorologists. Lewes emerged as one of the region’s snowfall leaders early in the year. Later, Hurricane Erin caused erosion and tidal flooding, documented through CoastTV’s aerial coverage. DNREC also responded to multiple whale deaths along the Delaware coast, including discoveries at Delaware Seashore State Park. Recreational water advisories and shifting sandbars raised additional environmental and safety concerns during the summer months.
Public Safety and Breaking News
Police investigated a deadly pedestrian crash in a Rehoboth Beach Walmart parking lot, a targeted shooting in Lewes and a deadly house explosion in Dagsboro.
The Lewes Fire Department became the focus of widespread public scrutiny after disciplinary actions involving its former fire chief Bill Buckaloo prompted community concern and a formal review. The Delaware State Fire Commission examined whether the department followed proper procedures during its internal investigation. The situation drew reactions from firefighters, residents and advocacy groups and underscored ongoing conversations about leadership standards, transparency and public trust in emergency services. Most recently, President Wally Evans, who allowed Buckaloo to return, was voted out and will be replaced by Gregory Bennett.
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company faced intense scrutiny after two former members were charged with felony hate crimes stemming from a racially motivated harassment incident at the fire station in 2024. Delaware State Police said the men chased a paid employee with a rope tied into a noose and continued verbal harassment, prompting an internal investigation and criminal charges. In response, the fire company permanently revoked the men’s memberships and implemented policy reforms, including new anti-harassment, anti-discrimination and sexual harassment training, updates to company bylaws and expanded reporting mechanisms.
A chemical mishap at the Perdue processing plant in Georgetown prompted a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents after incompatible chemicals were accidentally mixed, creating a plume that officials said quickly dissipated. DNREC and multiple emergency agencies responded, evaluating workers and monitoring environmental conditions before lifting the order later that evening. While officials said the action was taken out of caution and no serious injuries were reported, at least one employee later raised concerns about communication inside the plant, particularly for non-English-speaking workers, and described continuing operations during the incident.
Crime and Law Enforcement
Several criminal cases unfolded, including an attempted murder and kidnapping case in Lewes and multiple burglary and vandalism investigations. Police sought public assistance in identifying suspects tied to graffiti, assaults and thefts. A former Sussex Central High School principal faced multiple criminal charges, drawing statewide attention.
Transportation and Infrastructure
Transportation issues remained a recurring theme. DelDOT lowered speed limits along Coastal Highway, while the Cape May–Lewes Ferry temporarily suspended operations after the discovery of an unexploded World War II ordnance. The Millsboro bypass opened to mixed reactions from residents and business owners in downtown. Ocean City confirmed its boardwalk tram would remain closed through 2025, and tandem parking was approved to help ease seasonal congestion.
Development and Growth
Housing and land-use decisions drew strong public response. New residential developments were proposed or advanced in Fenwick Island and near Milton, including the Carey Farm subdivision. Protesters gathered at the Georgetown Circle in opposition of large proposed projects, calling on county officials to reject developments like Cool Spring Crossing, Atlantic Fields and Belmead Farm. Before the end of the year, the Belmead Farm was approved to be rezoned to allow for mixed-use development.
Homeowners in the Osprey Point community voiced concerns over missing promised amenities, later escalating to legal action. Long-term planning discussions continued around large mixed-use projects in Sussex County.
Government, Courts and Policy
Energy costs became a major concern as Delaware lawmakers sought answers on rising utility bills. PJM Interconnection announced the shutdown of the state’s last coal-fired power generator. A Delaware jury awarded $5 million in an eminent domain case tied to Route 1 and Route 16. Property reassessments across the state sparked calls for relief, while federal officials moved to reconsider approval of the US Wind offshore project. Now offshore wind projects face a federal pause.
Delaware’s 20th District drew significant attention after Representative Stell Parker Selby missed the entire 2025 legislative session due to recovery from a major stroke, prompting questions about representation for constituents in the Milton and Lewes area. CoastTV repeatedly sought answers from House leadership about her prolonged absence and the lack of public updates, leading to heightened scrutiny from lawmakers and residents before Parker Selby ultimately resigned her seat in June citing health concerns. A special election was later held to fill the vacancy and restore full representation for the district.
Business and Economic Changes
Iron Hill Brewery shuttered all of its locations, including Rehoboth Beach. Months later, the chain would be purchased. A new Brazilian steakhouse prepared to open in Millsboro, while downtown businesses later shared how the Millsboro bypass affected customer traffic.
Community, Culture and Entertainment
Community gatherings remained strong, with events like Schellville reporting record attendance. The Delaware State Fair announced a star-studded concert lineup, while Zach Bryan was named the headliner for a two-night music festival at Dover Motor Speedway in 2026. Rehoboth Beach also remained in the national spotlight as a favored retreat of President Joe Biden.
As 2026 approaches, many of the issues that defined the past year, growth, public safety, environmental protection and accountability, remain front and center across Delmarva. CoastTV will continue following the decisions, developments and events shaping the region in the year ahead.